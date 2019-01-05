“EVERY CHILD NEEDS A CHAMPION”

Bright Futures Polo has recently joined forces with Polo Trailblazers 4-H Club and Polo High School art students to design, build and paint 4 Panther Pride Donation boxes! Two of the boxes are located inside Polo R7 School (one in the multi-purpose room and one in the HS Commons), one box is located at Polo Hy-Klas and the fourth box is located inside Polo Family Health Center.

Bright Future Polo’s advisory board has decided to place these boxes in our supportive community to collect gently used (or new) Polo Panther clothing or gear. If you would like to make a monetary donation to be used towards this project, we will gladly accept that as well! Our goal is to provide each student that attends our upcoming (August 6th) Back To School Bash with an article of Polo Panther gear so they can participate in Panther Pride days during the school year! We understand that it is not possible for all families to fit such expenses into their tight budgets and we would like every child to be able show their Panther Pride! Thank you in advance to those that will donate! We would also like to thank our community members and organizations for your support of Bright Futures and the students in need at Polo K7!

Photo 1: Bright Future Advisory Board Members: Left to Right- Becky Arway, Rhonda Sprouse, Jessica Gilgour, Beverly Deis, Monica Palmer and Lori Heisey.

Photo 2: Polo Trailblazer 4-H Club and Polo R7 Art Club: Left to Right Back row: Lori Heisey (Trailblazers club co-leader), Dawn Pieper, Kaitlyn Rechtermann and Ms. Stephens (all 3 of Polo R7 Art Club). Middle Row: Tommy Ross, Owen Horner, Keith Farmer, Jaecy Heisey (4-H Members). Front Row: Kerrianne Farmer, Kinsey Heisey, Kathryn Farmer (4-H Members) Not Pictured: Emily Horner (Trailblazers club co-leader), Cecilia Romero (Art club student), Emily and Michelle Qualman and Samuel Horner (4-H Members)