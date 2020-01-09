1st taste of autumn to stretch from the northern Rockies to the Great Lakes this week

With the passage of the cold front through Wednesday night, cooler air will be allowed to filter south from Canada and overspread many of the North-Central states on Thursday.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – September 1, 2020 – As the calendar flips to September, many across the central United States will get their first taste of fall weather late this week or early next week. While Sept. 1 marks the official start of meteorological fall, the first tease of cooler weather to come will arrive Thursday for residents of in the north-central U.S.

A cold front will blow through the northern Rockies and northern Plains Wednesday and Wednesday night. By Thursday, this front will stretch from the central Plains to the Great Lakes. Unlike other cold fronts to impact these same areas the past few weeks, atmospheric conditions will not be primed to facilitate stormy weather as the front glides through the central U.S. at midweek.

With the passage of the cold front through Wednesday night, cooler air will be allowed to filter south from Canada and overspread many of the North-Central states on Thursday.

The difference in high temperatures over the course of 24 hours will be dramatic for much of the area. Generally, high temperatures on Thursday will end up 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit lower than Wednesday's highest mercury readings.

"Locations like International Falls, Minnesota, while no stranger to the cold, could see their coldest daytime high since June 10 with a high of just 61 on Thursday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

Thursday will only be a brief preview of cooler weather to come as temperatures will be able to creep back up to above-normal levels for the north-central U.S. on Friday and Saturday. A strong area of high pressure will build over the southwestern U.S. through late week and allow warmer air to expand farther north and east into the first half of the Labor Day weekend.

Cities like Bismarck, North Dakota, that only top out near 75 on Thursday, will bounce back into the lower 80s on Friday and even the middle 80s on Saturday. A typical daytime high for Bismarck in early September is 77 degrees.