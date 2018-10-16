DeKalb County Conservation Agent Mark McNeely, and staff from the Missouri Department of Conservation hosted the 2018 DeKalb County Upland Game Bird Youth Hunt this past Saturday, October 13th, 2018. The event was held on a Game Bird Hunting Preserve near Cameron, MO. This event is completely free and open to area youth who have shown an interest in hunting and conservation practices. Youth ages 11-15 who have recently completed their hunter education certification attended the event. The kids that attended the event had an opportunity to sharpen their shooting skills during a trap shooting session prior to going on a Pheasant hunt. The kids also learned about habitat management and how to manage lands in order to promote Pheasant populations.

During the Pheasant hunt, a bird dog handler, who volunteers their time, brings their dog out to work in on the birds for the kids. Once the kids have harvested some Pheasants, they are shown how to properly field dress their birds and make sure they are labeled and stored properly. At the end of the event, the kids are allowed to take their field dressed birds home with them and enjoy a delicious meal.

I plan to host this event on an annual basis and look forward to providing more area youth the opportunity to learn about safe firearm handling, habitat management and Pheasant hunting in the future. Not only is this a great event that promotes safe firearm handling, it instills an appreciation and respect for Missouri’s wonderful resources.

Mark McNeely

DeKalb County Conservation Agent