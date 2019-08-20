9th Circuit Upholds Trump Administration's Defunding of Planned Parenthood

Washington, D.C.: Last week the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals allowed the Trump Administration's "Protect Life Rule" in Title X to go into effect. The Health and Human Services rule bans Title X funded groups from referring individuals to abortion services, essentially eliminating Planned Parenthood from receiving Title X funds unless they stop providing abortion services.

"After years of talk and no action from even Republican-controlled Congresses, the Trump Administration delivered on the promise to defund Planned Parenthood," said Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles. "This is a huge victory for the life movement and yet another promise fulfilled by President Trump. He delivers time and again for the pro-life movement. Despite congressional hold ups, he put great movement conservatives into power across much of the executive branch. Trump's appointees are making the defunding of Planned Parenthood a reality. This is yet another excellent banner to lead with in the 2020 campaign."