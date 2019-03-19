AG Schmitt Launches Sunshine Law Data Portal

As Missouri continues to celebrate Sunshine Week, Attorney General Schmitt announced today a new data portal to track Sunshine Law records requests and complaints received by the Attorney General’s Office. The portal is available at http://sunshine.ago.mo.gov and allows citizens and members of the media to review historical data pertaining to Sunshine Law requests and complaints handled by the Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office works tirelessly every day to ensure that Sunshine Law requests are fulfilled as quickly as possible.

“Transparency is integral to a healthy democracy, and the Attorney General’s Office seeks to provide every resource possible to ensure that transparency, especially pertaining to the Sunshine Law,” said AG Schmitt. “It’s my hope that this data portal, as well as the revamped Sunshine Law book, informs, educates, and enlightens citizens and members of the media about the Sunshine Law.”

The Sunshine Law data portal tracks historical data, updated quarterly, relating to Sunshine Law records requests and complaints handled by the Attorney General’s Office in an easy to use interface. For records requests, users can see the number of records requests received by the Attorney General’s Office from various requester types over time as well as the median time to complete a request.

Sunshine Law complaints that have been closed by the Attorney General’s Office are tracked similarly, but break complaints down by the region and type of the public governmental body a complaint was against as well as the complaint resolution.

Citizens and members of the media are encouraged to browse the data portal to glean a better understanding of how Sunshine Law requests and complaints are handled in the Attorney General’s Office.