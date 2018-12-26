ALG urges Congress to pass $5 billion wall funding, Trump urged to veto anything less

Dec. 20, 2018, Fairfax, Va.—Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging Congress to pass a measure to fund the southern border wall at $5 billion:

“Not passing $5 billion for the wall is making a choice to shut down the government, because Congress refused to provide border security for the nation. At the beginning of this Congress, both Speaker Ryan and Leader McConnell promised full funding for the wall. Now it is their chance to go out with a roar rather than the proposed CR whimper. It is no secret that President Trump has set the funding of the wall as a top administration priority. If Congress refuses to secure the southern border with a wall, he must veto the spending bill.

“It is a shame that Congressional Democrats have spent the past two years obstructing this common-sense policy, which they once agreed with, for political purposes. Putting petty politics ahead of our nation’s security is unacceptable. A veto will force them to choose between a government shutdown over Christmas, or a return to responsible governance. It’s time for Schumer and Pelosi to set aside their irrational hatred of President Trump and do what’s right for this nation.”