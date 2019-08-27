ALG urges Congress to zero out funding for land acquisition by the U.S. Forest Service

Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging zeroing out land acquisition for the U.S. Forest Service budget as part of Americans for Limited Government’s program to identify wasteful federal spending:

“Only in Washington, D.C. does an organization that can’t handle its current job get lavished with more money than it requests and asked to do even more. While there are many hard-working employees at the U.S. Forest Service, the agency has been badly mismanaging land for decades, which has enabled catastrophic fires to occur. Due to this mismanagement, the agency now has a huge backlog of work to do to keep its lands from continuing to be a threat to public safety. Last year, the Trump Administration requested very little money for land acquisition by the Forest Service, but Congress ignored this request and appropriated over $65 million. The Forest Service’s 193 million acres is clearly more than enough for it to manage so Congress should honor the President’s budget request for the next fiscal year and zero out funding for Forest Service land acquisition and focus instead upon engaging in proper forest management.”