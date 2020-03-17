Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today released the following statement praising the public-private partnership by the Trump administration with industries across America to provide high quality coronavirus testing to millions of Americans:

“President Trump’s leadership in cutting through outdated regulatory standards to provide dependable testing at Walmart locations nationwide, as well as, a self-evaluative online tool for individuals to determine their own need for a COVID-19 test should be applauded by all Americans. The President’s efforts will unleash America’s best in the world private health care system to meet the needs of those afflicted with the Chinese coronavirus in their communities without needing federal government okays. This aggressive action, including approval of a new, quality test, literally overnight is exactly why the President put Vice President Pence in charge of the intergovernmental response to cut through the red tape.”