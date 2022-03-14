CALDWELL COUNTY AREA NOTICES FOR MARCH 15

ABSENTEE VOTING AVAILABLE:

The Caldwell County Clerk's office will be open extended hours on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to noon and Monday, April 4, 2022 until 5:;00 p.m. See sample ballot in this edition of the paper. Please call the office at 816-586-2571 if you have any questions.

PUBLIC TEST:

The Caldwell County Clerk's Office will be conducting a public test of the voting equipment on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. This test will be held at the Caldwell County Courthouse located in Kingston at 49 E. Main Street.

NOTE FOR GOMER TOWNSHIP:

Polling location has been moved to New York School, 6061 NE State Route U, Hamilton, MO 64644.