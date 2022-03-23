AREA NOTICES FOR MARCH 22, 2022

Absentee Voting Available. The Caldwell County Clerk's Office will be open extended hours on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to noon and Monday, April 4, 2022 until 5:00 p.m. Please call the Office at 816-586-2571 if you have any questions. More information can be found on the Caldwell County website at: http://www.caldwellco.missouri.org/upcoming-elections/

Public Test: The County Clerk's Office will be conducting a public test of the voting equipment on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. This test will be held at the Caldwell County Courthouse located in Kingston at 49 W. Main Street.

Note for Gomer Township: Polling location has been moved to New York School, 6061 NE State Route U, Hamilton, MO 64644