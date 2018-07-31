Area Youth Benefit Fund Dinner & Auction, Golf Tournament August 25 & 27

The 26th Annual Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Area Youth Benefit Fund (AYBF) dinner/auction and golf tournament is quickly approaching.

The dinner & auction will be held at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge on Saturday, August 25, co-sponsored by Hedrick Medical Center. A reception will begin that evening at 5 p.m. with dinner to follow at 6 p.m. A silent auction will be held throughout the reception and the dinner. Just after 7 p.m., the main auction will begin. Those in attendance will have a chance to enter a reverse raffle (winner will be the last number drawn) with a fabulous prize awarded at the end of the dinner.

A wide variety of items will be sold in the silent auction. There will be multiple tables, each grouped with a different minimum bid ($1, $25, $50). Some of the main auction items this year include: two VIP tickets to the Wednesday round of the 2019 Masters Golf Tournament and a week-long stay at a beach front Florida Condo! The list continues to grow every day.

To make a tax deductible donation to the charity, just call Farmers’ Electric Cooperative at 660-646-4281. Committee members will also gladly pick up any donation. Tickets for the dinner are currently being sold by AYBF committee members.

The golf tournament will be held Monday, August 27, at the Green Hills Golf Course. For the 20th consecutive year, Pepsi- Cola Bottling of Chillicothe will be co-sponsoring the AYBF golf tournament. Every golfer who plays in the tournament will receive a Nike polo shirt, a sleeve of golf balls, and more! The entry fees cover cart rental, green fees, mulligans, lunch, prizes and registration gifts. Corporate sponsor golf teams also receive three banquet tickets, plus recognition at the dinner-auction, golf tournament and on the Cooperative’s web site.

You can register a golf team, become a hole sponsor, or buy banquet tickets--all with just a few clicks of your mouse. Simply go to www.fec-co.com, click on “community”, then click on “sponsorship opportunities”, located next to “Area Youth Benefit Fund”. Please call the Cooperative if you have any questions.

In 1993, Farmers’ Electric Cooperative established the AYBF for the purpose of providing financial assistance toward the payment of medical bills for children 18 years of age and under. The fund is designed to assist families with children who have been ill or injured and, as a result, the parents are experiencing financial hardships due to high medical expenses or deductible.

To date, the AYBF has donated $751,417.08 to nearly 700 area families. The fund operates in the counties of Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb Linn, Livingston and Ray. A family does not have to be a Member of the Cooperative in order to apply for financial assistance.

For more information about the AYBF or the upcoming fundraising events, call the office at 660-646-4281 or 1-800-279-0496.

For Ticket or Donation Information:

Committee members for this year’s events are: Gina Truesdell, Tony Clark, Mary Bryan, Dan Bryan, Rod Cotton, Stan Hayward, Anne Anderson, Jordan Ferguson, Jennie Tipton, Kate Lambert, Jennifer Lovell, Staci Baker, Natalie Leamer, Cheri Kincade, Joe Hardie, Kinnison McKay, Sherry Parks, Megan Meyers, Darla Shipley and Chasity Anderson.

