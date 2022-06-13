Arrest made in Caldwell County Arson Fire

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department along with assistance from Clay County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Friday, June 10, in connection with the May 10, Arson Fires, in Caldwell County. Harold Edwards Jr., 27, of Kansas City, has been charged with three counts of Arson in the second degree, three counts of Burglary in the second degree, and three counts of Property Damage in the first degree. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are anticipated according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department Press Release. Edward’s is currently being held at CCDC without bond.