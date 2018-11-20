Attorney General Hawley Announces Indictment of Phelps County Attorney

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced that a Phelps County Grand Jury indicted attorney Brant Shockley with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different women. The charged criminal conduct dates back to 2014 and occurred at the Defendant’s home and offices in Phelps County. Shockley was taken into custody Friday.

“The charges in this case are abhorrent,” Hawley said. “Sexual assault has no place in Missouri. When people in positions of power take advantage of that power, they must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This case is being investigated by the Rolla Police Department, with assistance from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case and was appointed special prosecutor because of a conflict at the request of the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney.

The Attorney General and the Rolla Police Department encourage anyone with additional information regarding Mr. Shockley or this case to contact Michael Boll at the Missouri Attorney General’s Office at (573) 644-3068 or Det. Adam Meyer at the Rolla Police Department at (573) 308-1213.

Attorney General Hawley reminds the public that the charges against Shockley are allegations and, as in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.