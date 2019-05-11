Attorney General Schmitt Files Lawsuit Against Telemarketer Making Calls to Missouri Residents

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office has filed suit against a Florida-based business, Allied Health Supply LLC, and its President, Claudia Sullivan (a/k/a Claudia Ledesma), for violations of Missouri’s No-Call Law and Missouri’s Telemarketing Practices Law. The lawsuit alleges the Defendants violated Missouri law by calling Missouri residents who were on the Missouri No-Call list and offering orthopedic braces. “Robocalls and incessant telemarketers are annoying and disruptive, and in certain cases, illegal. In this case, consumers were defrauded and their insurance and Medicare were billed for devices they didn’t order or need – that’s unacceptable,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Whenever possible, my office will take action and hold these companies accountable for violating the Missouri No-Call law and harassing Missouri consumers.” According to the suit, the Defendants called Missouri residents registered on the state’s No-Call list offering orthopedic braces for pain relief. The caller implies they are with Medicare and the equipment is a new benefit they qualify for. In reality, the orthopedic braces are billed to the individual’s insurance or Medicare. The Attorney General’s Office received 99 complaints from residents state-wide about the Defendants’ practices. Additionally, call records show over 400,000 calls to Missouri residents who were on the No-Call list. The call records also confirm several complaints of the harassing nature of Defendants’ calls, including one individual who received 90 calls in a 14-day period and several other individuals who received more than 10 calls in a single day. Attorney General Schmitt is asking the court to stop the company and its President, Claudia Sullivan, from making any further calls to Missourians on the Do-Not-Call list. He is also seeking penalties and the costs of the investigation and prosecution of the case. Missourians can sign up for the Do-Not-Call list online at www.ago.mo.gov/app/NoCallRegistration or by calling 1-866-buzzoff (1-866-289-9633). Citizens who receive harassing solicitation calls should file a complaint online or at 1-866-662-2551.