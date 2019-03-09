Back the Blue License Plate Unveiling Scheduled for September 10

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, the Back the Blue license plate bill becomes law and Missourians will get their first opportunity to see the new Back the Blue license plate at a special unveiling ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, September 10 on the State Capitol grounds. State Rep. Sara Walsh, who sponsored the Back the Blue bill (HB 898), said the unveiling ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial, which is located on the river side of the Capitol.

“I want to encourage everyone to attend this special ceremony that will not only unveil the new Back the Blue plate, but will also give us an opportunity to show our support for our amazing men and women in law enforcement,” said Walsh, R-Ashland. “I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this possible. With this new plate we will be able to support the Law Enforcement Memorial, and show the men and women in law enforcement that we value their service and sacrifices.”

WHO: Rep. Sara Walsh along with Speaker Elijah Haahr, Senator Mike Bernskoetter, invited guests and members of the law enforcement community

WHAT: Ceremony to unveil the new Back the Blue specialty license plate

WHEN: Tuesday, September 10 at noon

WHERE: Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial on the river side of the State Capitol (House Hearing Room 3 will serve as a backup location in the event of inclement weather)

The “Back the Blue” license plate is entirely voluntary with a $10 contribution collected from the license plate applicant for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, which honors those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the citizens of Missouri. Those who want the plate will also pay a $15 fee in addition to normal registration costs. Walsh said Missourians interested in obtaining one of the new plates should visit the Department of Revenue’s website at https://dor.mo.gov/motorv/plates/specialty.php

Representatives from the Missouri Department of Revenue will be available onsite at the unveiling ceremony with copies of the license plate application.