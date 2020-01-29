Bolton's sour grapes should not extend impeachment

Jan. 28, 2020, Fairfax, Va.—Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement on the potential testimony of former National Security Advisor John Bolton:

"Yesterday's presentation by the President's team proves conclusively that not only are the Articles of Impeachment constitutionally invalid, but the President's actions in his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were completely justified given former Vice President Joe Biden's deep and obvious conflict of interests due to his son's board membership of the corrupt natural gas firm, Burisma. There is simply no excuse for anyone to vote to hear additional witnesses as no one will be able to change the facts. The Ukrainians did not know that any military assistance was being withheld until it was reported publicly, and the monies were released well in advance of the end of the fiscal year. In fact, it was released on the same day John Bolton was fired for his ongoing attempts to get America embroiled in wars around the world. It is a shame Bolton has allowed his hurt ego and his desire to score book sales to drive this naked attempt to harm the President of the United States. This is particularly true since he cannot say anything that will change the facts of the case that demand acquittal."