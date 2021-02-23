Home / News / Braymer Food Pantry Distribution Day - Feb. 25

Braymer Food Pantry Distribution Day - Feb. 25

Tue, 02/23/2021 - 15:43 admin

The Braymer Food Pantry will be having a distribution day on Thursday, February 25, from 4 - 6 p.m.

Boxes are available to families in need, that live within the Braymer school district. The food pantry is located at 121 N. Main Street, west entrance, in Braymer. Enter the alley behind the old Braymer Market, 

from 1st Street. Drive to the dock at the north end of the alley. Do not enter pantry, food will be brought out to you. Questions - call 816-724-1982.

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

