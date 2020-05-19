Bridge repairs will narrow two routes in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Mo – Contractors are scheduled to being repairing a bridge in Caldwell County that was struck by a vehicle last year. Due to the damage it sustained, the bridge on Route 13 over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton has been narrowed since the crash. Crews from Comanche Construction, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin repair work on Wednesday, May 27.

Route 13 will remain narrowed until all repairs are made. In order to safely complete the work, westbound U.S. Route 36 will be reduced to one lane under the bridge during daylight hours, Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Work is scheduled to continue through July.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. Drivers are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades and to eliminate distractions. Workers will be working very close to the motoring public. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE zones. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive.

For more information about this and other MoDOT projects, visit modot.org and view the online Traveler Information Map. Also at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.