Buckle Up Phone Down Day

As of Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, 34 people have lost their lives in traffic crashes across Northwest Missouri. That number is 3 percent higher than the same time last year. Of the 762 fatalities on Missouri roadways, 67 percent were unbuckled. One death is too many - especially if they are preventable.

On Friday, Oct. 16, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety are asking people to take the Buckle Up Phone Down Challenge during the fourth annual BUPD Day. The challenge is simple: when you get into any vehicle, buckle up your safety belt. If you are a driver, put the cell phone down. Every trip. Every time. Missourians can take the BUPD challenge at modot.org or http://buckleupphonedown.com/.