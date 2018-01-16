Bundy prosecutors must be held accountable for misconduct

Jan. 10, 2018, Fairfax, Va.—Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to conduct a review and investigation of the prosecution of Cliven Bundy after the case was dismissed over prosecutorial misconduct:

"It is unacceptable that federal law enforcement agents and prosecutors engaged in gross misconduct and violations of constitutional rights in their handling of the high-profile Cliven Bundy case in Nevada. The disturbing allegations that Bureau of Land Management enforcement personnel attempted to incite violence and federal prosecutors broke basic evidentiary laws, causing the cases to be thrown out, need a full and thorough investigation by the Justice Department. Federal law enforcement officials and the Justice Department have come under increased scrutiny as being overtly politicized and given the high-profile nature of the Bundy case, it is hard not to worry if the federal malfeasance isn't a fruit of that poisoned Obama tree. It's up to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to get to the bottom of what went wrong and to hold those accountable who are to blame to fullest extent of the law."