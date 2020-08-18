BUPD gains national attention!

MoDOT's BUPD campaign is being recognized nationally for its success in saving lives on Missouri highways, with other states joining the cause and adopting the safety program as their own.

The National Association of Development Organizations gave the Buckle Up Phone Down endeavor an Excellence in Regional Transportation Award, which recognizes noteworthy projects and practices that help meet regional needs through various program areas, including safety.

Three other states--Wisconsin, Nebraska and Kentucky--are actively promoting the BUPD movement, while 11 states have expressed interest in taking up the cause and spreading the message.

Positive results of the campaign include heightened awareness of distractions and increased seat belt use. Those results have been achieved even though Missouri has no primary seat belt law.

Unfortunately, traffic deaths on Missouri highways so far in 2020 are on the rise when compared to last year.

As of August 9, 582 fatalities have occurred, and 68% of those were unbuckled. That’s up from 500 deaths in 2019, and 60% unbuckled compared to the same time last year.

These trends make the BUPD program more important than ever.