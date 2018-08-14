Home / News / Caldwell County Ambulance - Notice of Tax Hearing
Tax Hearing set for August 28.

Caldwell County Ambulance - Notice of Tax Hearing

Tue, 08/14/2018 - 16:28 admin

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Caldwell County Ambulance District

Caldwell County Ambulance District will conduct a Public Hearing at 7:00 p.m. on August 28, 2018, at the Ambulance Building, for the purpose of setting the Property Tax Rates for 2018. The tax rates shall be set to produce the revenues for the year 2018.

The rate is determined by computation on forms supplied by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office.

Denise Puckett

Caldwell County Ambulance

Board Secreatry

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media