Caldwell County Ambulance - Notice of Tax Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Caldwell County Ambulance District

Caldwell County Ambulance District will conduct a Public Hearing at 7:00 p.m. on August 28, 2018, at the Ambulance Building, for the purpose of setting the Property Tax Rates for 2018. The tax rates shall be set to produce the revenues for the year 2018.

The rate is determined by computation on forms supplied by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office.

Denise Puckett

Caldwell County Ambulance

Board Secreatry