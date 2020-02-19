Caldwell County Offices up for Election

The following offices shall be filed for in the County Clerk’s Office located in the Caldwell County Courthouse, 49 E Main, Kingston from February 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. through March 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. for the August 4, 2020 Election:

Eastern District Commissioner

Western District Commissioner

Assessor

Collector/Treasurer

Coroner

Public Administrator

Sheriff

Township Committeeman and Committeewoman (1 male and 1 female from each township)

General requirements are as follows:

U.S. Citizen, Missouri resident at least one year prior to election

Resident and registered voter of county at time of filing

Cannot have been convicted of (or pled guilty to) a felony (Section 115.306)

Must be current in payment of state income tax, personal property tax, municipal taxes and real property tax on residence. Must complete Form 5120 and have notarized (Section 115.306)

Cannot be given the oath of office if delinquent on any candidate committee reports (or if individual serves as treasurer of any candidate committee with delinquent reports) required by Missouri Ethics Commission (Section 130.071)

Bonds that are required will be paid for by the County

$50 filing fee (except township committeeman and committeewoman)

Additional requirements for individual offices:

Eastern Commissioner – Resident of District, which includes Breckenridge, Gomer, New York, Fairview, Grant, Lincoln and Davis townships

Western Commissioner – Resident of District, which includes Hamilton, Kidder, Mirabile, Kingston and Rockford townships

Assessor – Capable of obtaining bond of at least $1,000

Note: Takes office September 1; additional training required (53.255)

Collector/Treasurer – At least 21 yrs. old, capable of obtaining bond of at least $20,000, must provide proof of bonding capability at time of filing

Coroner – At least 21 yrs. old, resident of state 1 full yr. and of county 6 months prior to election

Public Administrator – At least 21 yrs old, capable of obtaining bond of at least $10,000 and provide such securities as to be approved by the court, current in payment of personal and business taxes

Sheriff – Capable of obtaining bond of at least $5,000, provide proof of valid peace officer license at time of filing

Township Committeman and Committewoman – Resident and registered voter of district for at least one yr. prior to election

Please Note – this list was prepared as a courtesy to prospective candidates and to the public. Candidates are responsible for researching the full requirements and responsibilities of the particular office they seek.