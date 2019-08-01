Caldwell County University of Missouri Extension Candidates

The names of Joe Clevenger, Joni Loxterman, Julie McDonald, Jesse Pratt, Ruth Ann Swindler, and Dennis Walker will be on the January ballot to fill vacancies for election of Caldwell County University of Missouri Extension Council members announced by council chair, Jerry Cook. The new council begins its duties January 24, 2019 with installation at the Caldwell Extension Council Annual Meeting. The Caldwell County University of Missouri Extension Council is composed of ten members, seven elected and three appointment representatives of eligible committees and farm organizations having at least 25 members in the county.

The Caldwell County Extension Council works with University of Missouri Extension staff members in planning and making recommendations for educational programs in Family and Youth (4-H), Natural Resources and Agriculture, Community and Business Development and Nutrition and Health. The University of Missouri Extension does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability or status as a Vietnam-era veteran in employment or programs

Any Caldwell County resident over 18 years of age is eligible to vote. The following polling places will be open from January 14-18, 2019: Caldwell-Daviess County Extension Office, 102 North Main, Courthouse, Gallatin and the Caldwell County Clerk’s office, Courthouse, 49 East Main, Kingston, MO. Electronic voting is also available at: http://extension.missouri.edu/caldwell/council.aspx

Please contact the MU Extension office for ballot information: 660-663-3232. Ballots must be returned by January 18 to either polling place.