Cast your ballots for Caldwell County MU Extension Council members
Tue, 02/06/2018 - 17:28 admin
Cast your ballots for Caldwell County MU Extension Council members February 9-16. The Extension Council oversees youth and agricultural programs, such as 4-H, in the county as part of the University of Missouri Extension. Electronic voting is available at: extension.missouri.edu/caldwell or in the Clerk’s office at the Caldwell County Courthouse, Kingston, MO. For questions, please call: 660-663-3232.