Home / News / Cast your ballots for Caldwell County MU Extension Council members
Cast your ballots Feb. 9 at extension.missouri.edu/caldwell.

Cast your ballots for Caldwell County MU Extension Council members

Tue, 02/06/2018 - 17:28 admin

Cast your ballots for Caldwell County MU Extension Council members February 9-16.  The Extension Council oversees youth and agricultural programs, such as 4-H, in the county as part of the University of Missouri Extension. Electronic voting is available at: extension.missouri.edu/caldwell or in the Clerk’s office at the Caldwell County Courthouse, Kingston, MO. For questions, please call:  660-663-3232.

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media