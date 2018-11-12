Chamber of Commerce Uncovers Christmas Tree Price Discrepancies, State by State

Just in time for the holidays, the Chamber of Commerce has released a study showing that in 2018, the price of Christmas trees in the US varies immensely from one state to the next: two to three times as much in some cases for the same tree.

Christmas trees in Missouri, on average, cost more than nearly three-quarters of the states in the US. Discrepancies can be seen across the entire country, where the national average is just about $59 for a real, six-foot tree.

The findings and further details can be found here: https://www.chamberofcommerce.org/christmas-tree-pricing/

By examining the data obtained from Christmas tree farm surveys across every state in the continental US (plus Alaska), the Chamber of Commerce has come to the conclusion that the cost of bringing home this holiday spirit staple is going to impact some households more than others.

What’s causing some of these skyrocketing prices? Speculations about Christmas tree shortages have surfaced: people in related industries, as well as several news outlets, have reported rising prices due to impending shortages. What is clear, however, is that this supposed shortage is not affecting all states equally (if at all).

