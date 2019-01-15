Chef Battle Comes to Kansas City

LOS ANGELES (January 14, 2019) — Chef Battle, a national cooking competition produced by Social Power Hour, announces its inaugural Chef Battle Kansas City event on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at The Martin Street Event Space (13440 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145). The event is hosted by Samantha Thomas, the host of Small Talk with Samantha, a Vegas lifestyle talk show.

Chefs compete with their signature bite and the crowd decides who advances to a live 1-hour culinary face-off to be named Kansas City’s Best Chef. The crowd’s choice and judge’s choice advances to the Midwest Regionals in Chicago for a chance to move to the All-American Chef Battle in early 2020.

The Chefs:

• Brandon Bross, Banquet Sous Chef at Lake Quivira Country Club

• Jeremy Nettles, Owner of Joy-N Us Catering

• Wesley Browning, Chef at 1989

• Daniel Nutty, Chef de Cuisine at Lidia’s Italy: Kansas City

• Chris Jones, Sous Chef at Pearl Tavern

• Jeffery Thomas, Sous Chef at Sullivan’s Steakhouse

• Niko Tsamolias, Executive Chef Pete’s Steakhouse

The Judges:

• Eric Harland, 3-Time World Food Championship Competitor

• Sarah Ruhlman, Founder of Sarah Scoop

• Adam Schaumburg, Community Director at Yelp

“We’re thrilled to come to Kansas City for the area’s inaugural Chef Battle,” says Matt Hensler, Founder, Social Power Hour. “The competition will be fierce and the community has been so supportive that we’re hoping to make this an annual event!”

Attendees will receive free samples from each chef, thrilling and fun live entertainment, sponsored Martin City Brewing Company bar (while supplies) and a voting ballot to pick crowd’s favorite dish! Sponsors include The Martin Event Space, Martin City Brewing Company, Renewal by Andersen, Food + Travel Today.

To purchase tickets, go to Eventbrite.