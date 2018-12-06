Home / News / Chip Seal Project Planned
Chip & Seal on Route D June 14 and 15

Chip Seal Project Planned

Tue, 06/12/2018 - 16:47 admin

HAMILTON, Mo. – A chip seal project is planned this week for Route D in Caldwell County. Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to apply this preventive maintenance treatment from U.S. Route 36 to Route 116. Crews will have Route D reduced to one lane both Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

