Chip Seal Project Planned

HAMILTON, Mo. – A chip seal project is planned this week for Route D in Caldwell County. Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to apply this preventive maintenance treatment from U.S. Route 36 to Route 116. Crews will have Route D reduced to one lane both Thursday, June 14 and Friday, June 15 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.