Chuck Weldon Elected to MFA Oil Company Board of Directors

Chuck Weldon, a farmer from Gallatin, Mo., has been elected to the MFA Oil Company Board of Directors. Weldon will represent the Northwest District on MFA Oil’s eight-member board following his election at the company’s recent annual delegate meeting in Branson, Mo.

Weldon raises corn and soybeans in Daviess County. In addition to crop farming, he is a contract pork producer for Smithfield Foods and co-owns Whitetail Fix, a popular hunting television show that airs on The Sportsman Channel.

Weldon serves as an MFA Oil delegate, an MFA Agri Services delegate, a board member of Harrison Township, a member of the Lake Viking building committee, and is an active member of the Chillicothe Elks Lodge 656.

About MFA Oil Company

MFA Oil Company is a farmer-owned energy supply cooperative with more than 40,000 members. MFA Oil is the eighth largest propane retailer in the United States. The company supplies fuels, lubricants and propane to customers in Missouri, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming. Through a subsidiary, MFA Oil operates Break Time convenience stores in Missouri and Arkansas, Jiffy Lube franchises in central Missouri and Big O Tires franchises in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Visit www.mfaoil.com for more information.