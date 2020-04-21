Citizens sue county for closing meetings

April 21, 2020

Monday, my wife, Anne, and I sued our own county. Here's why:

The fear of Covid 19 has resulted in unprecedented actions on all levels of government.

The federal government is spending trillions of dollars they don't have.

State governments have declared states of emergency that give their governors the sort of powers we criticize 3rd world leaders for using -- we even send troops into those countries to effect "regime change," and secure for those people "democracy."

And all over Missouri local governments are ignoring some of the basic tenants of a republic -- the idea that the people are ultimately in control and that their representatives can only act in the the light of day (sunshine) in meetings open to the public where the People have an opportunity to exercise their 1st Amendment right to petition the government.

All over Missouri, local governments are ignoring Chapter 610 of our state's revised statutes, the "Sunshine Law," and holding meetings closed to the public.

Such is the case with the Maries County Commission.

That would be bad enough under normal circumstances, but during the Covid 19 scare these county commissions and city councils are being courted by health department bureaucrats with tunnel vision. All the bureaucrats see is minimizing Covid 19 infections. They seem not to consider principles of liberty and economics and the Rule of Law.

The results are local officials, who are usually good people doing a good job at what they were elected to do, WAY outside their wheelhouse. With the one-sided urging of health department bureaucrats, they have been passing ordinances and issuing orders that even 6 months ago we would have thought was the work of banana republic dictators.

Maries County is a small county. We are all neighbors, and it's a hard thing to sue your neighbors. The fact is, though, Anne and I are not suing our neighbors, we are suing public officials FOR THE BENEFIT of our neighbors and our posterity.

We are suing because we think it is every generation's job to keep the spirit of the Declaration of Independence alive.

Our forefathers had this complaint about King George in the 4th Grievance of the Declaration:

"He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their Public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with his measures."

It was the King's intent to thwart representative governance. Our forefathers thought that was important enough to go to war over.

Anne and I think it is important enough to go to court over, particularly in light of the fact that weeks ago the Missouri Attorney General warned local government agencies about the need to adhere to the Sunshine Law, even during a pandemic.

Keep an eye out, I think you will be seeing a LOT of legal and political action to rein in officials who have lost their way or failed in their responsibility to support the Constitution. Citizens in other counties will be filing lawsuits over illegally closed meetings and other issues relating to the COVID 19 response.

You can follow this case on the CaseNet website. The case number 20MS-CC00027.

The Plaintiffs' petition and other filings can be found at: http://www.mofirst.org/lawsuits/Maries-County-Sunshine/

/s/ Ron and Anne Calzone

Maries County, Missouri