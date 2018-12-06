Community Blood Center Declares Blood Emergency in Greater Kansas City Area

Our supply of blood is at a critically low level and our patients need your help!

Make an appointment to donate at the upcoming blood drive.

HAMILTON AREA BLOOD DRIVE

Hamilton United Methodist Church

Friday, June 15th

2:00pm – 6:00PM

Schedule an appointment at esavealifenow.org

Sponsor Code: hamilton

Kansas City, MO (June 5, 2018) – Community Blood Center (CBC) has declared a blood emergency for the Greater Kansas City metropolitan area. The organization is asking the community to donate blood to help replenish the blood supply for more than 60 hospitals throughout the area including Kansas City, eastern Kansas and western Missouri.

In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Right now, reserves are below that minimum, following a drop in the number of donations in April and May.

These low levels are particularly dangerous leading into summer months, when people are less likely to donate blood as schools go on summer break and families take vacations. The best preparation for life-threatening situations is having blood on hospital shelves in advance.

“While blood donations tend to slow down in the summer months, the need does not,” said David Graham, Executive Director of CBC. “Right now, supplies are low and we need all those who are able to donate and help ensure that every patient and hospital has access to life-saving blood when they need it.”

People with all blood types are encouraged to donate, especially donors with O negative and B negative blood types. O negative blood donors are considered “universal,” and their blood type is needed most readily in trauma situations and emergency rooms across the country. B negative is a particularly rare blood type.

Community members are encouraged to find time to donate blood at a CBC donor center or convenient mobile blood drive. Companies, organizations, and community groups are also encouraged to host a blood drive this summer to help rebuild the blood stock supply.

In just 60 minutes, you can donate one pint of blood and Save a Life, Right Here, Right Now in your own community. About one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion, and with a limited shelf life, supplies must be continually replenished. Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, newborn babies and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.

How to help:

1) Donate blood or platelets at a donor center.

2) Donate at a mobile blood drive.

3) Host a blood drive in your community or at your organization.

4) Educate others in your family, community, and organization about blood donations, and encourage them to donate themselves and/or host a blood drive.

5) Promote the need for blood donors on social media.

For more information on where to donate or how to set up your own drive, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.

About Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City (CBC): Community Blood Center, now part of the NYBC family, serves hospitals in the Kansas City metropolitan area, as well as eastern Kansas and western Missouri. CBC provides nearly 200,000 blood products per year to approximately 65 area hospitals – and calls upon about 580 donors each day to meet the need for a life-saving gift of blood. The blood center makes timely deliveries of safe, high-quality products to meet transfusion needs, for routine care and emergencies.

