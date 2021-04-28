Home / News / Complaints of potholes and the need for lifeguards discussed at Hamilton city council meeting
The Hamilton City Council meeting held Wednesday drew in a rather large gathering of people. Complaints were heard mostly about the conditions of the streets in town.

The City of Hamilton held their city council meeting on April 21st.  Those present were Aldermen Danny Alexander, Keith Gilbert, and Cameron Fast. Newly elected alderman, Robert Singer attended the meeting via Zoom. Also present were Mayor Kristopher Bruce, City Administrator Jean Van Iperen, City Attorney Blair Merrigan, City Clerk Crystal Dorrel, and Police Chief April Melte.

Council passed an ordinance declaring the results of the April 6th election.

Alderman Danny Alexander, newly elected Alderman Robert Singer, and Mayor Kristopher Bruce were sworn into office. Keith Gilbert was elected president of the Board of Aldermen.

During public participation, Jamie Williams complained of the potholes on 7th Street. She has three small children and was fearful of vehicles driving up into her yard in order to dodge potholes on the street. Seventh Street is not on the ten-year plan to be fixed. Another area that was publicly discussed was at California and Railroad streets. 

