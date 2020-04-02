DEADLINE APPROACHING: TWO WEEKS REMAIN

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)--The deadline is quickly approaching for Missouri agriculture students interested in applying for the 2020 Missouri Corn Scholarship Program. High school and college students pursuing in a career in agronomy or other agriculture-related field must submit the necessary forms no later than Feb. 14 to be eligible for one of seven $1,000 scholarships sponsored by the Missouri Corn Growers Association and the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council.

Missouri Corn Scholarship applications are available at www.mocorn.org or by calling (800) 827-4181. Documents, including an application form, official high school, or college transcript and at least one letter of recommendation, must be postmarked by Feb. 14 to be eligible. Applications received by fax or email will not be considered.

High school senior applicants must be Missouri residents from a farm or rural area. They must plan to attend a two- or four-year Missouri college or university and major in agronomy or an agriculture-related field. The scholarship funds will apply toward the freshman year of college expenses for high school winners.

College applicants must also be Missouri residents from a farm or rural area and currently a junior enrolled in a Missouri four-year college or university majoring in agronomy or an agriculture-related field. The scholarship funds will apply toward the senior year of expenses for college winners. Upon selection, all recipients must assist in staffing a Missouri Corn event to complete the scholarship requirements.

Applications will be reviewed by the Missouri Corn Scholarship Committee and recipients will be notified by mail before April 15, 2020. To learn more about Missouri Corn programs, please visit www.mocorn.org.