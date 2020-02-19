DETAILS CHANGED: Important Information Regarding the Total CLOSURE of Portions of I-70 Feb. 21-24

JACKSON COUNTY– After further consideration of traffic impacts, the Missouri Department of Transportation has CHANGED several details regarding the COMPLETE CLOSURE of a portion of Interstate 70 in both directions in Kansas City, MO. This closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 and is for the demolition of the old I-435 bridges over I-70. Westbound I-70 will be CLOSED between Route 291/I-470 and I-435. Eastbound I-70 will be CLOSED at I-435. This is part of the new partial turbine interchange construction at I-435 and I-70. All work is weather permitting.

–- Crews will begin reducing lanes on westbound I-70 between Route 291/I-470 and I-435, as well as on eastbound I-70 at I-435 at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. Motorists can expect various lane closures during this time.

–- Crews will begin closing ALL on ramps along westbound I-70 between Route 291/I-470 and I-435 at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and they will remain closed until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

• Northbound and southbound I-470/Route 291 ramps to westbound I-70

• Lee’s Summit Road ramp to westbound I-70.

• Noland Road ramp to westbound I-70.

• U.S. Highway 40 ramp to westbound I-70.

• Westbound I-70 ramp closures (Friday, Feb. 21 – Monday, Feb. 24):

• Blue Ridge Cutoff ramp to westbound I-70.

• Westbound I-70 ramp to Manchester Trafficway.

–- Crews will begin CLOSING the following on ramps along eastbound I-70 at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 and they will remain closed until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24.

• Eastbound I-70 ramp closures include (Friday, Feb. 21 – Monday, Feb. 24):

• The southbound Route 291/I-470 ramp to eastbound I-70.

• Manchester Trafficway to eastbound I-70.

• Additionally, the ramp from northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 will be CLOSED beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, until approximately 5 p.m. the same evening for pavement repairs. This ramp will be accessible at all other times.

The following portions of I-70 will be CLOSED entirely beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24:

• DETOUR: Motorists needing to continue to westbound I-70 are advised to take I-470 around the closure.

• DETOUR: Motorists needing to continue to eastbound I-70 are advised to take I-470 around the closure.

• Westbound I-70 will be CLOSED beginning at Route 291/I-470 and ending at I-435. Traffic will be reduced to one lane before the Route 291/I-470 interchange. All traffic that has not already exited I-70 will be detoured off of I-70 to southbound I-470.

• Eastbound I-70 will be CLOSED at I-435. Traffic will be reduced to one lane at Manchester Trafficway and traffic that has not already exited I-70 will be detoured off of I-70 at the ramp to southbound I-435.

This work will have major impacts to traffic. Motorists MUST follow the signed suggested detours using I-470 or find an alternate route. For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE.

This is all part of a new interchange design being built at I-435 and I-70. The new design will be a partial turbine configuration. Improvements include full bridge replacements, removal of left exits, improvements to loop ramp configuration, and congestion relief. This project will have significant impacts on traffic for two full construction seasons and is scheduled to be complete by Dec. 2020. For more information about this project, visit our website. Please be patient and considerate to your fellow motorists. Use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE ZONES. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive.

