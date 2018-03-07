Don’t Lose Your Independence This Fourth of July

JEFFERSON CITY – The Fourth of July is one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to alcohol-impaired driving crashes. Local law enforcement will be out in full force June 29- July 4 seeking impaired drivers. No warnings. No excuses. If you drive impaired you will be arrested. Don’t risk losing your independence by choosing to drink and drive.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has serious consequences,” says Nicole Hood, MoDOT highway safety and traffic engineer. “In 2017, statewide, law enforcement made 110 Driving While Intoxicated arrests, 10 Driving Under the Influence arrests, 3 drug influence arrests and 11 Minor In Possession arrests during the July 4th impaired driving campaign.”

Often, people have a hard time recuperating financially from the cost of an arrest or the crash itself. Violators risk killing or harming others, face jail time, the loss of their driver licenses, higher insurance rates and dozens of other unanticipated expenses from attorney fees, fines and court costs, car towing and repairs, and lost time at work.

There were 26 people killed and 72 seriously injured in traffic crashes in Missouri over the 2017 July Fourth holiday. Of the 26 people killed, 16 were involved in a crash where there was at least one substance-impaired driver.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety recommends these simple tips to avoid a drunk-driving disaster:

• Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

• Be drinking, designate a sober driver.

• If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

• If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call local law enforcement.

• Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense in any traffic crash.

Buckle up and put your phone down. For more information, visit www.saveMOlives.com.