Statewide campaign reminds motorists never to drive impaired.

JEFFERSON CITY – Choosing to drive impaired, or ride with someone who is, is not worth the risk and the consequences are real.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to inform motorists that this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign will run from August 21 through September 7. In an increased effort to keep Missouri’s roadways safer, law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during this time. The goal is to remind all motorists that driving impaired is a bad decision – and a bad decision that should never be made.

Preliminary 2019 data indicates that 184 people were killed and 590 seriously injured in crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.

“Impaired driving is a year-round concern in Missouri, but the goal of this campaign is to help create public awareness to the dangers and consequences of driving while under the influence,” said Jon Nelson, chair of the Coalition. “We want all drivers to get home safely every day, and this campaign helps remind people their decisions matter. We would like for there to be no DWI arrests during this campaign, but the only way that happens is for everyone to make the right decisions.”

Consider some of the consequences if you choose to drive impaired:

• You might end up taking someone’s life.

• If you cause a fatal crash while intoxicated, you can be charged with DWI causing death, a Class C felony resulting in three to 10 years of prison time and a fine of up to $10,000.

• Your license can be suspended for 90 days on your first conviction. You could be fined up to $1,000 and spend up to six months in jail.

• Any person guilty of a second or subsequent intoxication-related traffic offense will be required to install an ignition interlock device on his or her car before being able to drive legally again.

• Additionally, minors may be subject to a Minor in Possession citation resulting in license suspension for 90 days for a first offense. This is in addition to any suspension resulting from point assessment on an alcohol conviction.

• Insurance coverage may be difficult to find, and your rates will be significantly higher.

• There is the added embarrassment, humiliation and potential loss and consequence after informing family, friends and employers.

To learn more about substance-impaired driving and how you can Arrive Alive, visit saveMOlives.com, or follow social media at Save MO Lives, #DriveSoberMO.