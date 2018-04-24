Eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Narrow

CAMERON, Mo – Routine bridge inspections can sometimes reveal the wear and tear on our aging infrastructure. Such is the case with the Long Branch Bridge just east of Cameron on U.S. Route 36. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the driving lane (right lane) of eastbound U.S. Route 36 at the bridge beginning tomorrow, April 24, for maintenance to structures under the bridge. The lane will be closed around the clock for approximately two weeks. After the driving lane reopens, those same crews will close the passing lane (left lane) to make similar repairs. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Repairs such as these help MoDOT prolong the life of the many bridges that dot the roadways of Northwest Missouri. The bridge, built in 1963, carries nearly 10,000 vehicles per day.

MoDOT encourages all motorists to slow down in and around work zones. Each of us, workers and drivers alike, would like to get home safely at the end of the day so, please, eliminate distractions and pay attention. Remember, Buckle Up, Phone Down.

For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map. In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOTNWDistrict.