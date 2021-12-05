Entries now being accepted for livestock and competitive exhibits

Entries are now being accepted online for all State Fair livestock shows and competitive exhibits. Complete rules and regulations for all shows and contests are available in the online Premium Guide. All entrants must complete the vendor input form to receive premium payment(s). Most shows and competitions have entry deadlines.

Important competition updates are available on the website including show/contest rule updates and a list of new shows/contests which include:

Fairy Garden Floriculture Show – Aug 13

Bothwell Regional Health Center’s Naturally Sweetened Dessert Cooking Contest – Aug 13

4-H & FFA Sheep Team Fitting Competition – Aug 14

Youth Sheep Skillathon and Youth Sheep and Meat Goat Judging Contest – Aug 15

Appetizer Dip and Gourmet Mac ‘n Cheese Cooking Contests – Aug 16

Frosted Cupcakes Cooking Contest – Aug 17

Miniature Hereford Beef Cattle Show – Aug 19

New Open Rabbit Classes for Angora Satin, Dwarf Papillon, Lionhead black

Exhibitors under age 13 will again be admitted free to the 11-day Fair, while exhibitors age 13 and older will be able to purchase up to 40 single-day exhibitor admission tickets at a special rate of $6. The discounted exhibitor tickets are available for order upon entry and from the Fair’s Business Office until Aug 11. The tickets do not include parking and will not be available at the gate.

The 119th Missouri State Fair, themed “Our Missouri Celebration” is Aug 12-22 in Sedalia.