Home / News / Fall Festival held at Hamilton over the weekend
Larry Whitham gave a demonstration of how fields were plowed in the old days. The trio, owned by Valarie Engelken, are Norwegian Fjords. The plow used is an International Rock Plow. Whitham and Engelken came from the Agency area to attend the event. Plowing after the rain on Saturday was described as “sticky, nasty and balling up.”

Fall Festival held at Hamilton over the weekend

Tue, 10/22/2019 - 10:00 admin

The Fall Festival was held Friday and Saturday at the Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine showgrounds. Friday was a good day but rain Saturday put a bit of a damper on the activities. Overall it was another success and many people enjoyed getting out and making their rounds to see the various demonstrations on hand. Where else could you go to a free event, enjoy a free delicious meal and get a free wagon ride!

To view more photos, see this week's edition of the Caldwell County News!

 

The Caldwell County News

101 South Davis
P.O. Box 218
Hamilton, MO 64644
Phone: 816-583-2116
news@mycaldwellcounty.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media