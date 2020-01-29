Farm Bureau's view on eminent domain

Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst made the following statement regarding the Missouri House's passage of HB 2033 to rein in Eminent Domain abuse:

"There's nothing more important to Missouri farmers than property rights. Today the House of Representatives spoke up for the people of rural Missouri to rein in the abuse of Eminent Domain. HB 2033 will make it clear that private companies cannot maximize their profits with either the threat or use of eminent domain. These merchant transmission lines are a new entity in the utility world and the legislature must act to protect property rights. We encourage the Senate to take up this bill quickly and send it to Governor Parson's desk."