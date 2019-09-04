Farmers’ Electric Cooperative announces essay contest winners

Winners in the 56th annual Farmers’ Electric Cooperative essay contest have been announced. Two juniors won all-expense paid trips to Washington, D.C. Three sophomores won all-expense paid trips to the Cooperative Youth Conference & Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.) program in Jefferson City.

Hannah McDaniel, a junior at Pattonsburg High School, has won the Annual Youth Tour to Washington essay contest. McDaniel is the daughter of Dave and Dana McDaniel. Placing second in the essay contest was Megan Sayers, the daughter of Rosemary Sayers of Breckenridge. She is a junior at Breckenridge High School. Both McDaniel and Sayers have won an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. this June.

In its 56th year, the annual Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. program is described by many as a once in a lifetime trip. These fortunate high school students represent Farmers’ Electric Cooperative on a whirlwind tour of the nation’s capital. They tour museums, visit America’s most cherished monuments and even meet their elected officials. All the while they are learning about electric cooperatives and their role in the community.

The top three sophomore essayists have won a trip to the Cooperative Youth Conference & Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.) event in Jefferson City this summer. Allison Haley, daughter of Steve and Brenda Haley, won first place. Hallie Jones, daughter of Gabe and Tina Jones, placed second in the contest. Carter Allen, son of Jim All, won third place. All three students attend Chillicothe High School.

The C.Y.C.L.E. conference is a popular youth leadership event sponsored by the electric cooperatives of Missouri. C.Y.C.L.E. lasts only three days each July. However, for the high school students who attend, it’s three days of learning about electric cooperatives, Missouri government and leadership skills. Along the way, they get to have fun and make new friends, too.

Now in its 16th year, the program has grown from 30 attendees to more than 100, with 39 cooperatives across the state sending delegates.

A judging committee selected the finalists from essays submitted earlier this year.