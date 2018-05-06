Farmers’ Electric Cooperative Celebrates 80th Anniversary at Annual Meeting

Farmers’ Electric Cooperative will celebrate 80 years of providing electric service to Member-Owners at our Annual Meeting to be held June 12, at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center within the Chillicothe High School, just west of Highway 65 on Route 190. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for Member registration. Cookies and punch will be served to help celebrate the milestone. The business meeting begins at 7:00 p.m., with a report on the state of the Co- op and the election of three representatives to the Board of Directors for District 1 (Daviess, Harrison, Gentry and DeKalb Counties), District 4 (Livingston and Grundy Counties), and District 5 (Carroll and Lafayette Counties).

Door prize drawings will occur at the conclusion of the event, with dozens of prizes to be awarded and two grand prizes: one Member will receive a $500 Farmers’ Electric Cooperative bill credit and another will receive a 32” Smart T.V. A gift bucket with a $10 bill credit, wooden trivet and electrical safety/efficiency information will be given to Members upon registration. There will be a kids’ fun zone open during the meeting, which will include a bounce house as well as other activities and games for kids, ages three and up. In addition, there will also be a kids-only drawing for those children present in the fun zone; two remote control monster truck toys will be given away. Members are encouraged to bring their registration cards, which can be found in the June issue of Rural Missouri magazine.

Farmers’ Electric Cooperative was formed in 1938 and funded through the Rural Electrification Administration, part of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s efforts to pull the U.S. out of the Great Depression, provide electric service and stimulate the economy, particularly in rural areas which lacked many modern conveniences.