Farmers’ Electric Sponsoring 56th Annual Essay Contest Junior Winners to Washington, D.C.; Sophomores to Jefferson City

Sophomores and juniors from area high schools have the opportunity to win ALL-EXPENSE PAID trips this summer. Members of the junior class will be competing to win one of two trips to Washington D.C. Three sophomores will win trips to the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.) in Jefferson City. Youth Tour will be held June 14-20, while the C.Y.C.L.E. program will be July 17-19.

The essay contest is open to all sophomores and juniors attending a high school located within the service area of Farmers’ Electric Cooperative (located within Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Livingston, Linn or Ray County). You DO NOT have to be a Member of the Cooperative in order to participate. Children of Co-op employees and directors are not eligible to participate in the contest.

Sophomore and junior class English and History instructors received essay contest guidelines and entry forms in the mail in November. Essay information may also be picked up at the business office at 201 W Business Hwy 36 in Chillicothe or by going online to the Cooperative’s website at www.fec-co.com.

The essay topic for sophomores and juniors this year is: "Imagine you traveled back in time, back when electricity was not an option. Knowing all the electrical advancements and technology you utilize today, what would you miss the most and why?"

The essay contest deadline is Friday, January 18, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. If mailed, the essay, which may range between 250-600 words in length, must be postmarked on or before the deadline. Winners of the essay contests will be notified in March. If there are any questions pertaining to the contest, please call Megan Meyers at 660-646-4281, ext. 112.