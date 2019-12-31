Farmers’ Electric Sponsoring 57th Annual Essay Contest Junior Winners to Washington, D.C.; Sophomores to Jefferson City

Sophomores and juniors from area high schools have the opportunity to win ALL-EXPENSE PAID trips this summer. Members of the junior class will be competing to win one of two trips to Washington, D.C. Three sophomores will win trips to the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.) in Jefferson City. Youth Tour will be held June 19-25, while the C.Y.C.L.E. program will be July 15-17.

The essay contest is open to all sophomores and juniors attending a high school located within the service area of Farmers’ Electric Cooperative (located within Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Daviess, Dekalb, Livingston, Linn or Ray County). Students DO NOT have to be a Member of the Cooperative to participate. Children of Co-op employees and directors are not eligible to participate in the contest.

Sophomore and junior class English and History instructors received essay contest guidelines and entry forms in the mail in early November. Essay information may also be picked up at the business office at 201 W Business Hwy 36 in Chillicothe or by going online to the Cooperative’s website at www.fec-co.com.

The essay topic for sophomores and juniors this year is: "Your all-electric Chevy Bolt can travel (on average) 238 miles on a single charge. With plans to recharge as soon as you get to your destination, where would you travel?"

The essay contest deadline is Friday, January 17, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. If mailed, the essay, which may range between 250-600 words in length, must be postmarked on or before the deadline. Winners of the essay contests will be notified in March. If there are any questions about the contest, please call Megan Meyers at 660-646-4281, ext. 112.