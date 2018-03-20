Farmers’ Market Workshop Scheduled for Odessa

Farmers’ markets are a great way for produce growers to sell their fruits and vegetables at retail prices. Many farmers’ markets also allow the sale of other products, such as eggs, meat, crafts, and additional items.

On Friday, March 30, MU Extension will be holding a farmers’ market workshop in Odessa. Farmers’ market managers and vendors from all over the area are invited.

Speakers will include Kathi Mecham, MU Extension Commercial Horticulture Specialist, who will discuss merchandising and how to create an attractive display.

Katie Neuner, Agriculture Business Specialist with MU Extension, will discuss marketing with social media and farm liability considerations.

Connie Griffith, who manages MU Extension’s Family Nutrition Education Program in the Northwest Region, will give a presentation on EBT machine use at farmers’ markets and how Extension’s Nutrition Program Associates can help your farmers’ market.

Rachel Heimericks, with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, will address programs and other resources that the department has available to help farmers’ markets.

Londa Nwadike, State Extension Consumer Food Safety Specialist for both the University of Missouri and Kansas State University, will give a demonstration on the proper… and safe way… to prepare food samples to hand out at farmers’ markets. She will also update us on the Food Safety Modernization Act, and how to comply to the new law.

Danielle Reddick, with the Weights & Measures division of the Missouri Department of Agriculture will also be there. She will be able to check and certify scales that vendors use at a farmers’ market. There is a $15 charge per scale for this service.

In addition, the Weights & Measures division handles Egg Licenses. She will be able to answer questions about egg licensing, egg packaging, and provide applications for a license. For vendors that already have an Egg License, and would like to bring the license along with a dozen of eggs to the market to get their annual inspection, she will be able to provide that service as well. There is no fee for an egg inspection. Be sure to bring your egg license.

If you are interested in attending this workshop, please register by calling the Lafayette County Extension Center at 660-584-3658. You can also find an application online at: http://extension.missouri.edu/nwhort/nwh180315.aspx

Lunch will be served, and there will be a $15 charge to cover the costs. The deadline for registration is Wednesday, March 28th.

For more information, you may call the above number or Kathi Mecham at 660-542-1792. University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all.