Federal Court Declines to Issue Injunction Requested by Planned Parenthood

The United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri has declined to issue an injunction against state law requiring physicians performing abortions at the Columbia Planned Parenthood facility to have hospital privileges. As the court stated, this is because the facility was not compliant with state sanitation regulations, after a routine safety inspection discovered apparent black mold and bodily fluid in equipment used to treat patients. Abortions cannot be performed at the facility until it is in compliance with state regulations and a new license is issued by the Department of Health and Senior Services.

"Yesterday's court ruling is a victory for protecting the sanctity of life," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. "Every day that goes by when we can save innocent and unborn lives and protect the health and safety of women is a win. We take our obligation to ensure that abortion facilities must meet basic safety standards very seriously and will continue to do so."

Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, MD, FACOG stated, "As a Department, we are committed to ensuring the safety of all patients throughout their care at the facilities we regulate and license, including making sure that basic sanitation requirements are met. This was not the case during our most recent unannounced inspection of the Columbia facility."

