First Impact Program Coming to Chillicothe

Parents, are you approaching the intersection of teenagers and driving? Driving is a huge responsibility and knowing how to help your teen become a safe, new driver is often difficult. But First Impact is here to give you some tools to make that road a bit easier.

First Impact:

Chillicothe High School – Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, Oct. 30, 6-7:30 pm

FREE

Speakers:

Chief Deputy Michael Claypole, Livingston County Sheriff's Department

Deana Dothage, University of Missouri School of Medicine, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

First Impact is a 90-minute evidence-based traffic safety program that educates parents about Missouri’s Graduated Drivers License (GDL) law. The goal of First Impact is to reduce new driver crashes, resulting injuries and fatalities, by increasing parental awareness and enforcement of Missouri’s GDL law.

Objectives of the program are to increase:

• Awareness of teen driving risks

• Understanding of Missouri’s GDL law

• GDL monitoring and enforcement at home

• Importance of being a positive role model

First Impact provides the tools parents need to monitor, coach and support their new teen driver. First Impact features a video and discussion to promote the importance of parents and teens working together to reduce teen crashes, injuries and fatalities.

Ensuring parents understand the risks and responsibilities associated with driving is essential in preventing teen driving tragedies.

The program is delivered by trained GDL coaches who coach parents by presenting key facts and proven strategies to help parents lower their teens’ crash risk by utilizing the Missouri GDL law.