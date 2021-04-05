Home / News / Florida Passes Election Integrity Reforms

Florida Passes Election Integrity Reforms

Tue, 05/04/2021 - 15:55 admin
Restrictions to Vote-By-Mail, Ballot Drop Boxes Among Tightened Security Measures

Washington, D.C.: "Florida has made headlines already as the foremost leader in ending unnecessary lockdowns and returning its citizens to normal life," said Ed Martin, Phyllis Schlafly Eagles president. "It's no surprise that they're one of the first states moving along significant voting reforms, tightening security around mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes.

"There are few things more sacred to our American republic than our electoral process. Elections are how we choose our representatives. They are the mechanism by which We the People speak and govern. Both state and federal levels of government should have few priorities higher than ensuring that our elections are free, fair, transparent, and secure. The Florida legislature has made clear they take the integrity of their elections seriously. We are grateful for Gov. Ron DeSantis's leadership in his state and look forward to his signature on these new reforms."

