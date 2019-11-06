Are you in need of dental care? Struggling to smile? Lacking the coverage you need to see a dentist?

You’re invited to the 2019 Missouri Mission of Mercy—also known as MOMOM.

The event meets a significant need by providing free cleanings, fillings and extractions to patients age 5 and older who might otherwise go without care.

Join us August 16 at the Civic Center in downtown St. Joseph, Missouri.

Doors open at 7 a.m. Patients don’t have to be Missouri residents, but the clinic is first come/first served.

Patients who are available are encouraged to attend an open prescreening at the Civic Center Thursday, August 15, 1 to 5 p.m. Prescreened patients will be able to get direct treatment when the clinic opens on Friday.

Please plan to arrive early and be prepared for a full day with long wait times.

To learn more, visit momom.org

We hope to see you at MOMOM 2019!

What: Missouri Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic

When: August 16, 2019. Doors open at 7 a.m.; clinic is first come/first served until capacity is reached

Where: Civic Center in St. Joseph, Missouri, 100 N 4th St, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Who: Patients age 5 and older in need of dental care; children under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian not seeking treatment