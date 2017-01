Gizmo is a rare large breed of cat from Florida. His owners died and he was left without a home. Gizmo is a house cat and prefers to be inside. He is neutered and has his front feet de-clawed. He would make an exceptional lap cat and he is very affectionate. He is also very shy and gets bullied by other cats. If you would like to adopt Gizmo, call 816-583-2212 (evening) or 816-465-0150.